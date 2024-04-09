2024 April 9 11:30

Fincantieri is finalizing a major agreement with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to construct four cruise ships

Fincantieri has announced the receipt of a highly significant order from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd at the ongoing Seatrade, the world's largest cruise industry fair in Miami, according to the company's release. This order entails the construction of four new next-generation cruise ships: two for the Regent Seven Seas Cruises and two for the Oceania Cruises brands respectively. These vessels represent the pinnacle of technological advancement, comfort, and onboard entertainment while also exemplifying environmental sustainability.



The ships designated for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, scheduled for delivery in 2026 and 2029, will boast a gross tonnage of 77,000 tons and accommodate approximately 850 passengers. Meanwhile, the vessels for Oceania Cruises, set for deliveries in 2027 and 2028, will feature a gross tonnage of 86,000 tons and accommodate around 1,450 passengers. The contract for these four new units is now in effect and has already been secured through financing.



Additionally, the Group has signed a Letter of Intent with the same shipowner to explore the construction of four additional units. These vessels, slated for delivery in 2030, 2032, 2034, and 2036, will be the largest ever built for the Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) brand, with a gross tonnage of approximately 200,000 tons and the capacity to accommodate around 5,000 passengers each. This strategic order will see each brand crafting its own class of new ships, prioritising size, efficiency, and innovation within their respective fleets. Aligned with the company's sustainability commitments, these new ship projects are expected to significantly contribute to the journey towards decarbonisation.



This second agreement, subject to financing and other terms and conditions, marks a highly significant new phase in the long-term partnership between the two groups.



The four-ship Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) order is expected to replace a separate, effective, two-ship order for Oceania Cruises initially placed to secure availability with the shipyard. The four-ship order for NCL is still being finalized and is subject to financing. Delivery for the second Oceania Cruises ship is contractually scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2028, but may be delayed to 2029. All expected delivery dates are preliminary and subject to change.