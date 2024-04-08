2024 April 8 15:42

RINA and World Bank Group sign new contract to support green Indonesia's maritime transport

RINA has recently secured a contract with The World Bank Group to support the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Indonesia in promoting an environmentally- and climate-sound development in Indonesia’s port infrastructures and maritime transport, according to RINA's release.



Funded by the Korean Green Growth Trust Fund (KGGTF), the World Bank’s activity on ‘Greening the Maritime Transport Sector in Indonesia to Promote an Environmentally- and Climate-Sound Development’ aims to support the Indonesian Ministry of Transport to ensure balancing economic growth with ecological sustainability within ports and maritime transport sector.

Specifically, the study will assess the gaps, challenges, and opportunities in greening the ports, ships, and shipping sector and enhance the efficiency and sustainability of port infrastructures and maritime transport across Indonesia.

Additionally, the work will include a high-level regulatory, policy, and institutional overview of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and related aspects of the ships and shipping sector.