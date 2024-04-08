2024 April 8 14:45

Schedule reliability of major shipping lines improves in February 2024

Sea-Intelligence has published its latest Global Liner Performance (GLP) report on schedule reliability in February 2024.

After several weeks of the Red Sea crisis, there has been some stability, with routes around Africa now returning to normal. This was also reflected in the global schedule reliability indicator for February 2024, which improved by 1.7 percentage points on the month to 53.3%.

However, on an annualized basis, the reliability of the schedule was -6.9 percentage points lower. Average ship arrival delays also improved to 5.46 days, roughly the same as pre-crisis levels.

Hapag-Lloyd was the most reliable carrier in the top 13 in February 2024 with a schedule reliability of 54.9%. Another 7 telecom operators exceeded the 50% mark, and the remaining operators were in the 40-50% range. PIL came in last place with a score of 45.3%.

At the Y/Y level, none of the 13 carriers recorded an increase in schedule reliability.