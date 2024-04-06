2024 April 6 14:07

Bergen Engines methanol-ready notation receives DNV approval

Bergen Engines, a leading manufacturer of medium-speed engines and generating sets, has announced the approval of its methanol-ready statement for marine engines by Det Norske Veritas (DNV), the globally renowned maritime classification society. Bergen Engines believes methanol will be an important fuel option for marine applications and is currently adapting research accordingly, with the maritime industry in focus. Today’s announcement of the fuel-ready notation by DNV reinforces their commitment to sustainable solutions, Bergen said.



Methanol, a versatile and sustainable fuel when produced from renewables, offers numerous advantages for Bergen medium-speed engines. Its efficient combustion properties reduce emissions and contribute to enhanced engine performance – just one of the ways Bergen Engines is working towards a sustainable future.



In addition to methanol, research is underway for other alternative fuels for Bergen Engines. Building upon its success in hydrogen blending, the company aims to develop a 100% hydrogen-fueled engine by the end of this year. Simultaneously, ongoing research continues to assess the feasibility of utilizing ammonia as a primary fuel source, further expanding their green solutions portfolio for land and marine-based applications.



Bergen Engines produces medium-speed liquid and gas fueled engines and generator sets supplied to a broad range of land-based, commercial marine, and naval applications. The Bergen name is a watchword for quality and reliability in its field. The original company Bergen Mekaniske Verksted (BMV) was founded in 1855 in Bergen, Norway. In 1946, the company built its first diesel engine and has since commissioned over 7,500 of its iconic liquid and gas fueled engines. Around half of them are still in operation today; such is the quality and reliability of a Bergen engine. Formerly Rolls-Royce Bergen Engines, on 31st December 2021, the company became part of the privately owned British engineering group, Langley Holdings plc.



Det Norske Veritas (DNV) is a world-leading classification society and a recognized advisor to the maritime industry. DNV enhances safety, quality, energy efficiency and environmental performance of the global shipping industry across all vessel types and offshore structures.