2024 April 5 11:05

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers develops tentative timeline to reopen Baltimore shipping

As the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District continues working with local, state and federal partners to clear the wreckage along the Fort McHenry Channel following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, engineers have determined a tentative timeline for the restoration for safe navigation in and out of the Port of Baltimore, according to The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers's release.



After detailed studies and engineering assessments by local, state and federal organizations, in collaboration with industry partners, USACE expects to open a limited access channel 280 feet wide and 35 feet deep, to the Port of Baltimore within the next four weeks – by the end of April. This channel would support one-way traffic in and out of the Port of Baltimore for barge container service and some roll on/roll off vessels that move automobiles and farm equipment to and from the port.



USACE engineers are aiming to reopen the permanent, 700-foot-wide by 50-foot-deep federal navigation channel by the end of May, restoring port access to normal capacity.





