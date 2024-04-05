  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 April 5 10:05

    CMA CGM to restore rates from North Europe and the Mediterranean to/via USA, Canada & Mexico

    CMA CGM is announcing the following Rate Restoration Initiative 4 (RRI04) for cargo from North European & Mediterranean ports to the USA, Canada and Mexico ports and all inland destinations reached via said ports effective May 1st, 2024.

    Effective May 1st, 2024, unless otherwise specified, a RATE RESTORATION INITIATIVE 4 (RRI04) will apply to tariff or service contract rates for all cargo moving under the scope of this tariff.

    From/via: All ports of load in North Europe including North France, United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, Baltic & North Spain (Bilbao, Gijon)

    From/via: Mediterranean ports including Malta, Italy, Spain (Algeciras, Valencia, Barcelona, Sagunto), Adriatic, North Africa, Morocco excluding Egypt

    To: US East Coast, US Gulf, Canada and Mexico Ports and all inland destinations reached via said ports
    USD 200 per 20' (Dry & Reefer)
    USD 400 per 40'/40'HC/45' (Dry & Reefer)
    (OOG excluded)

Другие новости по темам: CMA CGM  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 April 5

18:00 Maersk to resume the Panama Canal transit
17:35 Israel approves reopening of Erez crossing into Gaza, use of Ashdod port for aid
17:05 Busan New Port opens fully automated terminal
16:54 ClassNK signs a joint research and development agreement with Nihon Shipyard and IMC
16:15 DNV issues GASA to HD Hyundai for ‘world-first’ hybrid super-strength support structure
15:44 ONE redesigns its Scan Baltic feeder services
15:24 KOTUG signs framework agreement with Padmos for construction of complete E-pusher lineup
14:43 Finnlines starts a new daily service between Sweden and Poland
14:25 Ship recycling of bulk carriers, tankers and container ships over the past two years fall to its lowest level in 20 years
13:32 X-Press Feeders signs MOU with six European ports for green shipping corridors
13:02 MOL starts commercial operation of FSRU for Indonesia's Jawa 1 LNG-fired power plant
12:55 Zero Emission Shipping accelerated with launch of Carbon Insetting Program
12:11 Valaris announces contract suspension for jackup VALARIS 143
11:42 ADES announces contracts update for its rigs in Saudi Arabia
11:05 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers develops tentative timeline to reopen Baltimore shipping
10:32 Bureau Veritas and Greenroom Robotics sign MoU
10:05 CMA CGM to restore rates from North Europe and the Mediterranean to/via USA, Canada & Mexico

2024 April 4

18:02 COSCO harnesses GSBN blockchain to issue traceable and verifiable green certificates
17:49 ClassNK issues type approval certificate for lithium-ion storage battery system developed by Corvus Energy
17:24 DeepOcean awarded frame agreement for subsea infrastructure and cable repair by Equinor
16:44 Sleipner field center and Gudrun platform to reduce annual CO2 emissions thanks to partial connection to energy from shore
16:24 Seatrium secures a series of major contracts with an aggregate value of S$350 million
16:09 MABUX: Bunker Outlook, Week 14, 2024
15:54 Baker Hughes will supply Snam with hydrogen technology
15:14 Safeen Feeders joins Stena Sonangol Suezmax Pool
14:43 Eastern Shipbuilding Group and Royal IHC form joint partnership to build US Army Corps of Engineers medium-class hopper dredge
14:27 Maersk names second vessel of its large methanol-enabled fleet “Astrid Mærsk” in Yokohama, Japan
13:55 Korean shipbuilders received $13.6 bln in new orders in the first quarter of 2024
13:19 ClassNK launches ClassNK Transition Support Services
12:42 Snam to increase its stake in Adriatic LNG to 30%
12:23 DOG wins contract for T&I project in West Africa
11:43 Wartsila will supply cargo handling systems for addition two new very large LPG carrier vessels to be built at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries
11:23 AD Ports Group and the General Company for Ports of Iraq sign preliminary agreement to develop Al Faw Grand Port and Economic Zone
10:56 APM Terminals and ENNA Logic invest in more than 60 pieces of electrical equipment for a new terminal in Croatia

2024 April 3

18:05 Yamaha Motor closes acquisition of Torqeedo
17:34 Gunvor Group posts revenue of US $127 billion in 2023
17:21 First methanol bunkering with deepsea vessel Ane Maersk at Port of Antwerp-Bruges
17:12 A global group of leading companies form the Nuclear Energy Maritime Organization
16:35 Damen Shipyards to modernize 100 CMA CGM container ships
16:15 MOL decides to raise funds through transition linked loan to finance the construction of VLCC
15:42 Unifeeder launches services in Venezuela
15:16 CMA CGM Group cancels ship calls to Finland due to trade union strike
14:45 Amogy and ITOCHU partner to explore application of ammonia-powered solution for decarbonizing maritime vessels
14:13 Rottnest Fast Ferries to launch new Incat Crowther-designed catamaran
13:53 KfW IPEX-Bank finances the modernization of the C. Armateurs fleet
13:25 MODEC chooses TMC Compressors for FPSO Errea Wittu
12:21 CNC and COSCO sign vessel sharing agreement for CP8 service
11:53 ABS awards ECOLOG the industry's first ISM certification for the operation of liquefied CO2 carriers
11:11 Global Ports Holding signs 50-year agreement for Liverpool Cruise Port
10:50 Major shipping lines reduce services to Hong Kong port
10:22 GTT obtains two Approvals in Principle for cargo transfer operations between Very Large Ethane Carriers
09:47 CMA CGM Group joins Renault and Volvo as founding member of the revolutionary generation of electric vans

2024 April 2

18:07 South Korea Coast Guard seizes five Chinese fishing boats and confiscates one of them
17:32 DP World and Rumo to build new grain and fertilizer terminal at Brazil’s Santos
17:06 Jan De Nul orders electric ROV from SMD for Fleeming Jenkin
16:53 SFL Corporation plans to issue senior unsecured bonds
16:27 The merger of Enauta with 3R Petroleum to create one of the largest independent oil and gas companies in Latin America
15:56 Transocean announces $195 mln ultra-deepwater drillship contract
15:16 TDI-Brooks completes large survey campaign off New York and New Jersey
14:45 Silke Lehmkoster to become Managing Director Fleet at Hapag-Lloyd
13:41 Wall-mounted robot for ship inspection and maintenance receives ClassNK innovation approval
13:09 RINA awards Kindon New Energy Technology AiP for Innovative DAC green methanol offshore production platform
12:51 Trapped vessels start moving out of Baltimore after bridge collapse
12:11 Tangshan port adds two large bulker berths
11:42 Hanwha Ocean wins 1.24 tln-won order for 4 LNG ships
11:17 UK reports new ship attack in Red Sea
10:45 Austal confirms receipt of proposal from Hanwha

2024 April 1

18:07 Greece to modernize the ports of Souda and Stylida
17:34 ABS joins to BlueBARGE Project to advance offshore electrical power bunkering
17:13 KEYS completes construction of the LNG bunkering vessel "KEYS Azalea"