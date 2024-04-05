CMA CGM to restore rates from North Europe and the Mediterranean to/via USA, Canada & Mexico
CMA CGM is announcing the following Rate Restoration Initiative 4 (RRI04) for cargo from North European & Mediterranean ports to the USA, Canada and Mexico ports and all inland destinations reached via said ports effective May 1st, 2024.
Effective May 1st, 2024, unless otherwise specified, a RATE RESTORATION INITIATIVE 4 (RRI04) will apply to tariff or service contract rates for all cargo moving under the scope of this tariff.
From/via: All ports of load in North Europe including North France, United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, Baltic & North Spain (Bilbao, Gijon)
From/via: Mediterranean ports including Malta, Italy, Spain (Algeciras, Valencia, Barcelona, Sagunto), Adriatic, North Africa, Morocco excluding Egypt
To: US East Coast, US Gulf, Canada and Mexico Ports and all inland destinations reached via said ports
USD 200 per 20' (Dry & Reefer)
USD 400 per 40'/40'HC/45' (Dry & Reefer)
(OOG excluded)