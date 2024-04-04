2024 April 4 11:23

AD Ports Group and the General Company for Ports of Iraq sign preliminary agreement to develop Al Faw Grand Port and Economic Zone

AD Ports Group entered into a preliminary agreement with the General Company for Ports of Iraq (“GCPI”), according to the company's release. Under the terms of the agreement, both parties will establish a joint venture to develop Al-Faw Grand Port and its economic zone, as well as any future expansion. Furthermore, the agreement also encompasses the potential investment, management, and operation of ports, economic zones, and related infrastructure in other cities in the Republic of Iraq.



This signing follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked by the two parties in September 2021, and the subsequent addendum, signed in August 2023, to intensify cooperation. The venture is set to bring together the expertise of both entities to attract international terminal operators, foster global trade relations, and develop commercial sea corridors, contributing to Iraq's economic growth.

The preliminary agreement aims to provide the necessary expertise for Al-Faw Port and Economic Zone, using advanced management and operating models, in addition to studying the mechanism of developing, financing, managing, operating and maintaining the project, with an aim to enhance overall efficiency and operational capabilities.

Both parties will explore investment opportunities and conduct the necessary feasibility studies related to ports, economic zones and other infrastructure under the General Company for Ports of Iraq.





