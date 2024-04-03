2024 April 3 15:16

CMA CGM Group cancels ship calls to Finland due to trade union strike

CMA CGM Group has excluded Finnish ports from its shipping services due to the fact that a political action by local trade unions, which began on March 11, has been extended until April 7.



As a result, import cargo to Finland will be unloaded on board in Tallinn, Estonia, according to CMA CGM's release.

Due to force majeure, the company offers its customers delivery to Tallinn, Estonia, or delivery of the goods to the final destination in Finland after the end of the strike.

For cargo heading to Finland with transhipment in Tallinn, a freight adjustment of EUR 350 per container will be charged.