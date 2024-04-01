2024 April 1 17:34

ABS joins to BlueBARGE Project to advance offshore electrical power bunkering

ABS has joined the BlueBARGE Project, a program funded by the Horizon Europe program and involving 14 partners from 10 European countries to develop a comprehensive solution for offshore electrical power bunkering.

ABS is leading the 36-month, €11 million-euro project and will support the consortium in safety, classification and regulatory compliance.

To limit local pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, BlueBARGE is developing and testing a new way for ships docked in port to plug into electrical power known as cold ironing. The BlueBARGE model will look at an offshore supply of electrical power to moored and anchored vessels. It will address challenges related to electrical integration, platform interfacing with ships, ports, and local networks, as well as operational safety and regulatory compliance aspects.