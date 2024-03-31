2024 March 31 14:09

CMA CGM announces the expansion of EURAF 4 and EURAF 5 services

CMA CGM announced the expansion of its EURAF 4 and EURAF 5 services.

As from May 2024, Sierra Leone and Gabon will now be included in EURAF 4 rotation and EURAF 5 service will provide a comprehensive coverage of Central and South range of West Africa ports, according to the company's release.



- EURAF 4 service will be operated in 42 days as follows:

- Rotation : Valencia / Algeciras / Tanger Med / Freetown / Lome / Bata / Malabo / Kribi / Libreville

- 1st departure: M/V GH MAESTRO, ETA Valencia 10/05



- EURAF 5 service will be operated in 42 days as follows:

- Rotation : Tanger Med / Algeciras / Tema / Lekki / Cotonou / Pointe Noire / Luanda

- 1st departure: M/V CMA CGM CHIWAN, ETA Tanger Med 02/05