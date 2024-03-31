2024 March 31 10:20

CMA CGM and GTS Logistic establish joint venture for decarbonized transportation and logistics services in Europe

CMA CGM, a global player of sea, land, air and logistics solutions and GTS General Transport Service, a leading Italian intermodal company, announce the establishment of a strategic joint venture aimed at offering reliable, affordable, and decarbonized transportation and logistics services in Italy and in Europe.



The joint venture, named European Container Network, will combine the expertise and resources of both companies to provide innovative and sustainable transportation solutions to any containerized business in Italy and Europe.



By leveraging GTS assets, expertise, and network across Italy and now in other European countries, along CMA CGM's global shipping capabilities, the joint venture will offer integrated door-to-door transportation services to the entire market, enhancing efficiency and reducing carbon emissions.



The joint venture will focus on expanding multimodal transportation options, optimizing supply chain processes, and driving innovation in the transportation industry.



Led by Rodolphe Saadé, the CMA CGM Group, a global player of sea, land, air and logistics solutions, serves more than 420 ports around the world across five continents, with a fleet of around 620 vessels. In 2023, it carried a total of 21.8 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) containers. With its subsidiary CEVA Logistics, a global logistics provider that delivered 522,000 tonnes of air cargo and more than 22 million tonnes of inland freight cargo, and its CMA CGM AIR CARGO division, the CMA CGM Group is constantly innovating to offer its customers a comprehensive, increasingly efficient range of new maritime, overland and air shipping and logistics solutions.



Founded in 1977, GTS has a fleet of 34 locomotives (48 by 2025), 650 rail wagons, 3.600 containers and 19 domestic and international terminals served. Figures show more than 118 weekly trains and over 166.000 shipments per year.