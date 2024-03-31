  The version for the print
    CorPower Ocean selected to join the EIC Scaling Club network

    CorPower Ocean has been selected by the EIC Scaling Club as one of the highest-potential European deep tech scale-ups poised to make a positive, global impact, according to the company's release.

    The EIC Scaling Club unveiled the selection of the first 48 European deep tech scale-ups to join its curated community of standout companies, investors, corporate innovators, mentors, media firms and other industry stakeholders. CorPower Ocean will join the international high-level network effective immediately.

    Ahead of the ‘Ignition Forum’ event held on 9-10 April in Brussels and Leuven, Belgium, the EIC Scaling Club shared the 48 names of the initial cohort of deep tech scale-ups that stand to benefit from its wide range of services.

    CorPower Ocean was carefully selected based on a number of factors and falls one within four predefined market sector opportunities, namely Renewable Energies.

    In total, ten market sector opportunities have been identified as crucial for positive impact; others include Clean Fuels & Hydrogen, New Space Tech and New Biotech Platforms.

    Backed by the European Innovation Council, the flagship programme of the European Commission with a budget north of €10 billion, the EIC Scaling Club’s mission is to significantly grow the value of the selected world-class businesses and help maximise their positive impact on a global level.

    The EIC Scaling Club will assist CorPower Ocean and the other hand-picked deep tech scale-ups with fundraising support, leadership mentoring and coaching, corporate partnership identification and matchmaking, media visibility, recruitment, and much more.

    CorPower Ocean will be part of an esteemed community that will grow to 120+ deep tech champions in the near future, which the EIC Scaling Club will surround with hundreds of the world’s leading investment firms, corporations, media representatives, vetted business mentors and other industry stakeholders.

    The EIC Scaling Club is a curated community where 120+ European deep tech scale-ups with the potential to build world-class businesses and solve major global challenges come together with investors, corporate innovators and other industry stakeholders to spur growth.

    The top 120+ European deep tech companies will be carefully selected from a pool of high-growth scale-ups that have benefitted from EIC financial schemes, other European and national innovation programmes, and beyond.

