2024 March 19 18:04

Ports of Southampton and Singapore explore green transport cooperation

Associated British Ports (ABP) welcomed a delegation from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) to the Port of Southampton, led by MPA Chief Executive Mr Teo Eng Dih on Friday 17th March, according to ABP's release.

The Port Authorities opened discussions on various areas of potential cooperation regarding sustainable maritime transport in the context of the UK-Singapore Green Economy Framework (UKSGEF). Both sides agreed that cooperation between key like-minded stakeholders across the maritime and port ecosystems of the UK and Singapore would be important to support the decarbonisation, digitalisation and growth of the maritime industry.

Friday’s meeting was part of a programme of events MPA was undertaking in Southampton, including meetings with the University of Southampton, the UK Hydrographic Office and Maritime and Coastguard Agency.