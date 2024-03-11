2024 March 11 10:41

Fincantieri signs contract for a new CSOV with options for two more ships

Vard, among the leading companies in the construction of special ships and part of the Fincantieri group, and Navigare Capital Partners, in close collaboration with Norwind Offshore, have signed a contract for the design and construction of one tailor made Commissioning Service Operations Vessel (CSOV). The CSOV is scheduled for delivery in Q1 2026. The parties have also agreed on new options for two additional vessels.



The 85-meter vessel will have a beam of 19.5 meters and will be equipped with a height-adjustable motion-compensated gangway with an elevator system and a height-adjustable boat landing system. The vessel will be installed with battery solutions. The CSOV will have accommodation for 87 persons on board.



This is the 5th CSOV newbuild Norwind Offshore has contracted with VARD since October 2021, in addition to the conversion of a Platform Supply Vessel (PSV) to a Service Operation Vessel (SOV). The first CSOV is in operation. The next three vessels will be delivered in Q1, Q3 and Q4 2024.