2024 March 7 14:13

Fincantieri and the Alexandria shipyard sign MOU at the DIMDEX in DOHA

Fincantieri and the Alexandria (Egypt) shipyard signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Doha, according to the company's release.



The MOU is aimed at setting out the principles for discussions which will mainly focus on investigating new opportunities with the Alexandria Shipyard for new vessels to be built by the Alexandria Shipyard or other facilities, to be mutually agreed. The collaboration will focus on possible new Programs for the Egyptian Navy of any type of vessel of interest.



The Alexandria Shipyard has a long track record in the field of military and commercial shipbuilding industries by building modern corvettes for the Egyptian Navy. It builds various types and sizes of multipurpose vessels, offshore oil rigs and oil platforms.





