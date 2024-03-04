2024 March 4 16:47

CMA CGM partners with Nike to reduce the carbon footprint

Nike, a global leader in the apparel and sportswear industry, has recently entered into an agreement with CMA CGM to purchase sustainable biofuel for a part of their maritime transport, according to the company's release.

From July 1, 2023, to May 31, 2024, Nike will use sustainable biofuel for the transportation of 36% of their volume with CMA CGM. Through this action, Nike will reduce their CO2 emissions by 25,000 tons, an important leap towards greener operations.



The CMA CGM Group supports its customers in decarbonizing their supply chain with the ACT WITH CMA CGM+ range of low-carbon solutions.

Launched in 2020, the offer enables the customers to analyze their environmental footprint, reduce their carbon emissions through low-carbon alternative energies such as biofuel, LNG and biomethane, and offset residual emissions through environmental projects.