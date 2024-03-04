2024 March 4 16:14

CMA CGM and Shanghai International Port sign TSA extension

CMA CGM, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, and SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD. (“SIPG”), a world leading terminal operator, jointly held a strategic Terminal Stevedoring Agreement (TSA) extension signing ceremony on February 28th, in Shanghai, according to the company's release.



The cooperation between CMA CGM and SIPG have yielded positive results over the recent years and substantial achievements have been made in areas such as pioneering LNG bunkering in Shanghai, facilitating the systematic shore powering connections during port calls, improving full and empty container dispatch to and from the yard.