2024 March 4 12:13

Global schedule reliability drops 5.1% in January 2024

Sea-Intelligence has published issue 150 of the Global Liner Performance (GLP) report, with schedule reliability figures up to and including January 2024. The report covers schedule reliability across 34 different trade lanes and 60+ carriers.

Amidst the Red Sea crisis, global schedule reliability continued to decrease, and dropped by -5.1 percentage points M/M in January 2024 – the same M/M drop as in December 2023 – to 51.6%. This drop means that the January 2024 score was the lowest since September 2022. On a Y/Y level, schedule reliability in January 2024 was -0.8 percentage points lower than in January 2023. Due to the round-of-Africa sailings, the average delay for LATE vessel arrivals deteriorated further, increasing by 0.59 days M/M to 6.01 days.

CMA CGM was the most reliable top-13 carrier in January 2024 with schedule reliability of 54.7%, followed by four more carriers that were above the 50% mark. The remaining carriers all had schedule reliability of 40%-50%, with Yang Ming the least reliable carrier with January 2024 schedule reliability of 42.2%. In January 2024, the difference in schedule reliability between the most and least reliable carrier was the lowest since February 2023. Because of the current Red Sea crisis, and due to significant delays on the round-of-Africa sailings, none of the top-13 carriers were able to record a M/M improvement in schedule reliability, with only 7 carriers recording a Y/Y improvement in January 2024.