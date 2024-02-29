2024 February 29 15:24

The Bollore Group and the CMA CGM Group announce the successful sale of Bollore Logistics to CMA CGM

The Bolloré Group and the CMA CGM Group announce the completion today of the sale of 100 % of Bolloré Logistics to CMA CGM, it being specified that the transfer of Bolloré Logistics Sweden AB to the CMA CGM Group remains subject to the latter obtaining foreign investment clearance in Sweden.

The purchase price is 4.850 billion euros, on the basis of the estimated debt and cash on the completion date, according to the company's release.

As a leading transport and logistics company in France, and one of the main players in the sector worldwide, Bolloré Logistics achieved in 2022 a turnover of 7.1 billion euros, transported 710,000 TEUs of ocean freight and 390,000 tons of air freight, along with a storage capacity of 900,000 m2.

This is CMA CGM’s largest acquisition since its creation in 1978 and constitutes a major step in the CMA CGM Group’s logistics development strategy, complementing its historical maritime transport line of business.