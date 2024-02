2024 February 29 14:41

CMA CGM resumes operations in the Red Sea

The CMA CGM Group has reevaluated the situation in the Southern Area of the Red Sea and the evolving conditions allow the company to resume transit on case-by-case basis, according to the company's release.

The situation is being closely assessed for each vessel before each transit, routing choices therefore cannot be anticipated or communicated.

Otherwise, all others vessels are rerouted via the Cape of Good Hope.