2024 February 28 18:07

Fratelli Cosulich takes delivery of second LNG bunkering vessel

Italian shipowner Fratelli Cosulich has taken delivery of its second LNG bunkering vessel, Paolina Cosulich, from the Nantong CIMC SOE shipyard in China, according to Offshore Energy.

This 5,300 dwt vessel, which can carry 8,200 cubic meters of LNG and 500 m3 of MGO, set sail from the Chinese shipyard on February 27, Fratelli Cosulich said in a brief social media update.

Christened and launched on June 26, 2023, Paolina Cosulich is fitted with Wärtsilä’s dual-fuel technology while its propulsion and maneuvering system are of the azimuth type, with a double bow thruster.

The LNG bunkering vessel will go on a two-year charter with PETCO Trading Labuan Company Limited (PTLCL), a trading arm of Malaysian energy major Petronas, under the agreement signed earlier this year.



Paolina Cosulich’s sister vessel and Fratelli Cosulich’s inaugural LNG bunker barge, Alice Cosulich, was delivered and set sail from Qidong, China, towards Europe in October 2023. This vessel has been chartered to Titan Clean Fuels for a multi-year period.



