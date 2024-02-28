2024 February 28 10:46

MOL's ammonia bunkering vessel receives AiP from Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas (BV) has awarded an Approval in Principle (AiP) for an ammonia (NH3) bunkering vessel designed by Sasaki Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (Sasaki) on January 31, 2024. The vessel design is based on a joint study of ammonia bunkering rules between Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), Ltd. and BV, according to the company's release.

BV and MOL have been studying the potential of ammonia bunkering since 2022, creating a foundation for this AiP. Sasaki were then invited by MOL to design the 12,000m3 NH3 bunkering vessel based on BV’s Rules.

For the purposes of the AiP, BV reviewed Sasaki’s design with consideration to its NR 620 Rules for bunkering ships and NR 467 Rules for the classification of steel ships. The vessel is also eligible for BV’s CLEANSHIP and GREENPASSPORT additional class notations.