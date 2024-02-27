2024 February 27 18:07

Serco named preferred supplier for Vard Marine's naval modernization project

Vard Marine Inc. (VARD), a subsidiary of the esteemed Fincantieri group, has announced its collaboration with Serco as a Preferred Supplier for the Team Vigilance project. The partnership aims to revitalize the Royal Canadian Navy’s (RCN) fleet, specifically targeting the replacement of the Kingston Class Maritime Coastal Defence Vessels (MCDV), according to the company's release.



The announcement comes on the heels of the successful launch of VIGILANCE at CANSEC 2023, VARD’s innovative multi-mission naval vessel designed under Pillar Two of Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy.



With over 1,200 employees stationed across 100 offices in Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Serco’s involvement promises to enhance the design and engineering phases of the VIGILANCE vessels.



