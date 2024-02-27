2024 February 27 13:40

Port of Tanjung Pelepas completes first LNG bunkering operation

Port of Tanjung Pelepas Sdn Bhd (PTP), a joint venture between MMC Group and APM Terminals completed its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering operation, according to FMT Media.

The event involved the CMA CGM Monaco, a 14,024-twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) capacity container ship operated by French shipping company CMA CGM.

PTP is Malaysia’s largest transshipment hub with the capacity to handle 13 million TEUs annually and currently ranked 15th among the world’s top container ports.