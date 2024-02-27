2024 February 27 11:42

CMA CGM, COSCO SHIPPING, Evergreen and OOCL to extend OCEAN Alliance until 2032

Leading ocean carriers, founding members of the world’s largest shipping network, extend operational cooperation for at least 5 additional years from 2027.

Since 2017, OCEAN Alliance enables the four partners to deliver best-in-class services to their respective customers with fast transit times, competitive sailing frequencies, and the most extensive port coverage.

OCEAN Alliance, a partnership covering the 7 major East/West trades, mainly connecting Asia to Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Middle East and the East and West coasts of North America.

Chief Executive Officers of the CMA CGM Group, COSCO SHIPPING, Evergreen and OOCL signed today in Shanghai a Memorandum of Understanding to extend the OCEAN Alliance operational cooperation for five additional years until 2032.



As a sustainable cooperation, OCEAN Alliance continues to support customers’ supply chains and business by offering best-in-class shipping solutions through an extensive range of served ports, with direct calls and optimal transit times.

Launched in the spring of 2017, OCEAN Alliance is the world’s largest operational shipping network. It secures agile and innovative solutions for customers powered by the industry’s strongest network.

For seven consecutive years, OCEAN Alliance has been contributing to a stable supply chain, in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. With this extension, it will pursue its primary goal: deliver the best service offering to its partners’ respective customers in the years to come.



