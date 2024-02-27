2024 February 27 10:23

CMA CGM updates FAK rates from India to Europe and the Mediterranean

CMA CGM has announced a revision in its Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates. The updated pricing structure, set to influence the shipping lanes from the Indian Subcontinent to key destinations in North Europe and the Mediterranean, will take effect from March 14th, 2024, according to the company's release.



Under the new pricing regime, shipments originating from India and Pakistan are subject to revised FAK rates as follows: To North Europe and West Mediterranean destinations, the rate for a 20-foot container has been set at USD 3,800, while a 40-foot container will be charged USD 3,500. For East Mediterranean destinations, the rates are slightly higher, with a 20-foot container costing USD 4,000 and a 40-foot container at USD 3,700.





