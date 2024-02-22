2024 February 22 12:43

The use of Nextlogic at the Port of Rotterdam leads to a 20% reduction in port waiting times

Nextlogic's integrated scheduling system has changed the game for inland container shipping at the Port of Rotterdam, with participating vessels saving 20% of port time, according to the port of Rotterdam's release.

This innovative platform optimizes planning and coordination among terminals, barge operators, and depots.

With 1 million container moves processed through Nextlogic in 2023 and key players like R.B.C., Cetem, BTT Multimodal Container Services, and Felicitas joining in 2024, nearly two-thirds of the total volume of inland shipping in Rotterdam now benefits from this cutting-edge solution.