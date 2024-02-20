2024 February 20 07:51

CMA CGM announces PSS adjustments for shipments from Europe to India, Middle East Gulf, and Red Sea

CMA CGM has announced updates to its Peak Season Surcharge (PSS), according to the company's release.

Starting March 1st, 2024, the company will implement new surcharge rates affecting shipments from various origins in Europe to destinations in India, the Middle East Gulf, Djibouti, and Yemen.



For cargo being shipped from North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltic, the East & West Mediterranean, the Adriatic, the Black Sea, and North Africa to ports in India (specifically Nhava Sheva, Mundra, and Hazira), a surcharge of USD 200 per container will be applied. This adjustment is aimed at dry cargo and is set to remain in effect until further notice.



Additionally, shipments originating from North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland, and the Baltic bound for the Middle East Gulf, Djibouti, and Yemen will also see a PSS of USD 200 per container for dry cargo. However, cargo from the East & West Mediterranean, the Adriatic, the Black Sea, and North Africa headed to the same destinations will incur a higher surcharge of USD 300 per container.





