2024 February 19 10:13

Pavilion Energy concludes first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation to Rio Tinto in Singapore

Pavilion Energy has successfully deployed the newbuild LNG Bunker Vessel Brassavola for her maiden Ship-to-Ship (STS) LNG bunkering operation, delivering 1970 metric tonnes of LNG to Rio Tinto chartered dual-fueled bulk carrier Mount Api. This follows the recent delivery of Brassavola to Pavilion Energy two weeks ago, according to the company's release.



Equipped with dual-fuel engines, the Singapore-built Brassavola – also the nation’s first Membrane LNG Bunker Vessel – boasts superior loading and bunkering rate of up to 2,000m³ per hour.



Brassavola is chartered by Pavilion Energy to supply LNG bunker in the Port of Singapore. It was built by Seatrium Limited and delivered last month-end to owner Indah Singa Maritime Pte. Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsui O.S.K Lines (MOL).



Pavilion Energy has been playing an active role in contributing towards Singapore’s development of a burgeoning LNG bunkering ecosystem. After attaining its LNG Bunker Supplier Licence in 2016, it has since bunkered more than 280 truck loads of LNG with no incidents to date.



This latest STS bunkering operation also comes shortly after Pavilion Energy’s inaugural STS LNG bunkering operation in China last August to a LNG-powered VLCC. It had marked the company’s first foray in supplying LNG bunkering solutions abroad.