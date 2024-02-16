2024 February 16 15:54

ABP showcases ports as clean growth hubs at UKREiiF 2024

Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK's largest port operator, is set to showcase its ports as clean growth hubs at The UK’s Real Estate Investment & Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF) from 21-23 May 2024 in Leeds, according to the company's release.

ABP oversees a network of 21 vital ports responsible for a significant portion of the UK's seaborne trade, amounting to approximately £157 billion annually. With over 1,000 hectares of land and a diverse portfolio of tenants, ABP offers tailored, sustainable solutions to support growth in the real estate market.

ABP has achieved a remarkable reduction of over 38% in CO2 emissions since 2014.

At UKREiiF, ABP will host a panel discussion on the ports' role in supporting real estate market growth, alongside exhibiting its offerings at stand B56.