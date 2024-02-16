2024 February 16 13:22

Fincantieri to build first SOV for Cyan Renewables 15 February 2024

Vard, Norwegian subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group, has signed a contract for the design and construction of a tailor-made, state-of-the-art hybrid power Service Operation Vessel (SOV) for Cyan Renewables, a dedicated offshore wind vessel operator in Asia. Vard was awarded the design and building after a tender in competition with other providers. The delivery is scheduled for Q2 2026.



The vessel will enter a long-term contract with Siemens Gamesa on Hai Long No. 2, a part of the Hai Long Offshore Wind Project, consisting of Hai Long No. 2 and No. 3 offshore wind farms in Taiwan.



The vessel offers class-leading station keeping performance, along with highly fuel-efficient solutions. Further preparations are made to enable the path toward zero-emission operations.



Cyan Renewables is a major offshore wind vessel operator in Asia that supports the global maritime sector’s transition from “blue to green”.