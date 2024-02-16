2024 February 16 13:12

Russia can export 7 million tonnes of grain a month thanks to its logistics capabilities, RGU says

The grain association sees the opportunity to export about 70 million tonnes of grain per year





Credit: DeloPorts website



Russia's logistics capabilities allow it to export 7 million tonnes of grain per month, the head of the Russian Grain Union (RGU), one of the largest associations in the agrarian sector of Russia said.



This volume will depend only on weather conditions and seasonal preventive infrastructure maintenance work, Arkady Zlochevsky, President of the RGU said responding to a question from the IAA PortNews correnspodent.



Mr. Zlochevsky said Russia needs to increase grain export quotas in order to export annually about 70 million tonnes to the expected production surplus. The country's corn harvest is expected to reach 135 to 145 million tonnes this year (in 2023 – 142 million tonnes, excluding new territories).



“The logistics infrastructure allows us to easily handle the export of 70 million tonnes of grain per year, but reaching this figure depends on demand,” Arkady Zlochevsky was quoted as saying.

The prices on the global grain market are falling and Russian grain often loses the competition with other exporters, he added.



Current quotas allow for the export of 65 million tonnes of grain per year; the Russian government is also considering an additional quota of 4 million tonnes per year.