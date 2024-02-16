2024 February 16 11:16

CMA CGM to reshuffle West Med-West Africa services

CMA CGM is enhancing its service offering from the West Mediterranean to West Africa with several updates:

The last MEDWAX departures from Marseille, Barcelona, and Valencia will be operated by the m/v "CMA CGM AMBARLI" (ETA 20/2, 21/02, and 22/02 respectively).

A new MEDWAX rotation will be introduced: Tanger Med - Algeciras - Dakar - Conakry - Monrovia - San Pedro - Abidjan - Freetown - Tanger Med.

Starting with the m/v "CMA CGM EXCELLENCE" (ETA Marseille 29/02, ETA Barcelona 01/03), Marseille, Barcelona, and Valencia will be connected via the Tanger Med/Algeciras hubs for further connections with EURAF loops.

EURAF 4 will maintain direct connections from Valencia to Lomé, Cotonou, Bata, Malabo, and Kribi ports.

Transit times from Marseille, Barcelona, and Valencia to Dakar, Conakry, Abidjan, and Monrovia will be improved.