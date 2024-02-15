2024 February 15 14:11

CMA CGM introduces innovative container ship series with LNG-powered vessels

CMA CGM, a global leader in maritime and logistics solutions, celebrates the delivery of the CMA CGM MERMAID, the first vessel in a series of 10 cutting-edge container ships designed for enhanced energy performance. These ships, powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), mark a significant step towards reducing carbon emissions and advancing sustainable shipping practices, according to the company's release.

Developed through a collaboration between CMA CGM, Chantiers de l'Atlantique, and Hyundai Heavy Industries, these vessels boast a unique design aimed at optimizing energy efficiency and environmental sustainability. With up to -20% CO2 emissions compared to conventional maritime fuel designs, the ships align with CMA CGM's commitment to decarbonization.

The CMA CGM MERMAID is part of the company's fleet renewal program, representing an investment of over $15 billion. By 2028, CMA CGM aims to have nearly 120 ships powered by low-carbon energies, contributing to its Net Zero Carbon target by 2050.

Featuring a novel architecture developed in collaboration with industry experts, including Chantiers de l'Atlantique and Odense Marine Technique, these vessels offer improved hydrodynamic and aerodynamic performance. With superstructures positioned at the front, the ships optimize loading capacity and aerodynamics, reducing fuel consumption by 15% per trip.

Powered by LNG, these vessels significantly reduce emissions of sulfur oxides, nitrogen oxides, and fine particles. Additionally, they can accommodate biogas and are convertible to e-methane, further reducing carbon footprint.

Equipped with advanced technologies, including an onboard fuel cell powered by hydrogen, the vessels aim for zero emissions while berthed.

With the ability to carry 45’ containers, they will serve key ports in the Baltic, Scandinavian, and Mediterranean regions.

The CMA CGM Group is operating a fleet of around 620 ships and serving over 420 ports worldwide.