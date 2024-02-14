2024 February 14 11:14

CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge updates from Oman

CMA CGM has announced Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) updates, effective from February 13th, 2024.

Originating from Oman's Salalah port, the surcharge applies to destinations spanning North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland, Baltic, West Mediterranean, Adriatic, Black Sea, and North Africa, for dry cargo, with rates set at USD 1,000 per 20' and USD 1,500 per 40'. Additionally, shipments to the East Mediterranean incur a surcharge of USD 1,500 per 20' and USD 2,000 per 40'.

