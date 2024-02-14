  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2024 February 14 10:27

    CMA CGM recognized with A- rating from Carbon Disclosure Project for decarbonization efforts

    The CMA CGM Group has achieved an A- rating from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) in its 2023 climate index, according to the company's release.

    With this achievement, CMA CGM ranks among the top 19% of maritime players reaching the Leadership level of the Carbon Disclosure Project this year, surpassing the sector's average rating of B.

    In 2023, CMA CGM accelerated its decarbonization strategy, demonstrating a strengthened commitment through concrete actions, including:
     Aligning with the ambitious trajectory set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to reduce emissions by 30% by 2030 and 80% by 2040.
     Making substantial investments in new energy, asset modernization, and innovation to advance sustainable practices.
     Successfully reducing greenhouse gas emissions for maritime activities by 1 million tons between 2023 and 2022.
     Implementing incentives for top management to drive the achievement of climate objectives.

    The Carbon Disclosure Project, established in the UK in 2000, is a non-profit organization that evaluates and publishes data on the environmental performance of the world's largest companies. In 2023, over 23,000 companies were assessed, reflecting a significant increase of 140% over four years. CDP awards ratings ranging from D to A based on companies' efforts, progress, and transparency in reducing their environmental footprint.

Другие новости по темам: decarbonisation, CMA CGM  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2024 February 14

18:05 Stena Bulk enhances its eco MR fleet with four additional newbuild charter agreements
17:36 Global demand for LNG is estimated to rise by more than 50% by 2040 - Shell
17:06 Aker Solutions awarded contract for feasibility study to transform Mongstad industrial site
16:36 ABB to provide advanced power and propulsion system for Nexans' new cable-laying vessel
16:13 MEYER WERFT to construct new cruise ship for Carnival Cruise Line
15:57 DeepOcean secures offshore contract in Guyana with ExxonMobil
15:31 Russia suspends annual payments to the budget of the Arctic Council
14:43 Amer Shipping launches dry cargo vessel Adriana Maria
14:23 Bureau Veritas partners with Tara Ocean Foundation to class polar station
13:43 AD Ports Group signs key agreements for trade and infrastructure in India
13:23 GTT receives an order for the tank design of eight new very large LNG carriers
12:57 MOL teams up with Woodside, HD KSOE and Hyundai Glovis to study transport of liquefied hydrogen
12:28 Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Delfin LNG and Gunvor sign long-term LNG liquefaction offtake agreement indexed to JKM
11:14 CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge updates from Oman
10:41 Baku Shipyard adopts SSI ShipConstructor for enhanced shipbuilding operations
10:27 CMA CGM recognized with A- rating from Carbon Disclosure Project for decarbonization efforts
09:45 Construction starts on a multimodal port near Paris

2024 February 13

18:07 Survitec enhances dry chemical powder system to safeguard ships powered by alternative fuels
17:42 Frenzy in bulk carrier deals as Greek and Chinese owners vie for Newcastlemaxes
17:26 HD Korea Shipbuilding scraps $313 mln deal for two liners
16:49 Iranian ports expand capacity to 290 mln tons
16:24 Europe Port of Antwerp disrupted by Belgian farmers' protests
15:44 EWE and GASCADE partner to develop hydrogen infrastructure
15:14 HAV Hydrogen secures funding for prototype of Zero Emission Pod
14:43 Ocean Power Technologies secures $1.25 mln in orders for advanced WAM-V unmanned surface vehicles
14:23 23 methanol-powered ships ordered since the start of 2024
13:43 Sangomar FPSO arrives in Senegal
13:22 ABL successfully completes installation of German subsea pipeline project
12:51 SCZONE hosts European Commission delegation and EU Ambassador for cooperation talks
12:01 Japanese consortium forms to develop eco-friendly VLCC design concepts
11:37 Cavotec secures USD 5.7 mln shore power retrofit order from European shipping line
11:23 CMA CGM announces Overweight Surcharge for dry cargo from Asia to North Europe
10:41 DP World Marine Services launches new Colombia-Panama route
10:16 Reach Subsea boosts project capacity with charter agreements
09:47 BAR Technologies and Nervion form partnership to market, produce, and deliver wing sail design
09:36 Cargo volume of Russian seaports in January down 6.2% to 71 million tonnes

2024 February 12

18:02 Altera Infrastructure awards DOF Group contract for FPSO and FSO installation
17:41 Belgium and SCZONE forge partnership for natural hydrogen green fuel projects
17:23 RINA leads EU joint industry project to scale up offshore solar technology
16:58 Aker Solutions awarded FEED for Celsio’s CCS Terminal at the port of Oslo
16:24 Euronav concludes acquisition of CMB.TECH
15:37 IRISL signs contracts worth $86 mln for 10 vessels
15:13 Port of Antwerp-Bruges increases the bollard capacity
14:21 2020 Bulkers announces sale of two Newcastlemax vessels
13:48 Shipping Corp of India sees earnings decline amid privatization plans
12:31 Trinidad and Tobago mulls disaster declaration after vessel oil spill
12:02 Belarus plans to acquire port infrastructure in Russia within 2-3 years
11:39 Moratti family agrees to sell 35% stake in Saras to Vitol
11:23 Borr Drilling Limited announced new contract commitments for three of its premium jack-up rigs
10:57 Gasum to manage Wasaline’s EUA portfolio
09:59 QatarEnergy selects Nakilat to own and operate up to 25 conventional LNG vessels

2024 February 11

16:08 Bollard capacity at Noordzee Terminal increased from 150 to 2x250 tonnes
15:39 Gulf biopolymers industries to produce biodegradable PLA in KEZAD
14:50 Sapem: Full acquittal of Saipem Contracting Algérie S.p.A. in the criminal proceedings related to the GK3 project
12:06 Irish Floating Wind and Wave Energy Test Site seeking floating LiDAR services
10:13 Gasum starts an expansion project at Riihimäki biogas plant

2024 February 10

15:17 Eidesvik Offshore announces contract extension for its supply vessel Viking Lady
14:48 Diamond Offshore announces new floater commitments
13:35 Gloucester Docks dredging project enters final stages
11:12 Snam publishes new Sustainable Finance Framework

2024 February 9

18:07 Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners explores large-scale hydrogen production in Oygarden's Energy Park
17:47 Minister of Maritime and Island Policy of Greece: Greece leads in shipping decarbonization
17:24 EET Hydrogen advances toward low carbon hydrogen plant development in Ellesmere
16:59 Panoro Energy delays Equatorial Guinea drilling campaign due to safety concerns
16:23 Minesto's Dragon 12 successfully powers grid in the Faroe Islands
15:58 European Ports Alliance excludes Piraeus due to Cosco owneship
14:41 LDA and Norsepower join forces in shipping large Airbus aircraft components
14:20 Furetank orders another two Vinga vessels
13:50 Seaspan completes ‘Prototype Block’ for Canadian Coast Guard’s future Polar Icebreaker
13:27 Maersk pilots Shanghai as new global gateway for LCL shipments