2024 February 14 10:27

CMA CGM recognized with A- rating from Carbon Disclosure Project for decarbonization efforts

The CMA CGM Group has achieved an A- rating from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) in its 2023 climate index, according to the company's release.



With this achievement, CMA CGM ranks among the top 19% of maritime players reaching the Leadership level of the Carbon Disclosure Project this year, surpassing the sector's average rating of B.

In 2023, CMA CGM accelerated its decarbonization strategy, demonstrating a strengthened commitment through concrete actions, including:

Aligning with the ambitious trajectory set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to reduce emissions by 30% by 2030 and 80% by 2040.

Making substantial investments in new energy, asset modernization, and innovation to advance sustainable practices.

Successfully reducing greenhouse gas emissions for maritime activities by 1 million tons between 2023 and 2022.

Implementing incentives for top management to drive the achievement of climate objectives.



The Carbon Disclosure Project, established in the UK in 2000, is a non-profit organization that evaluates and publishes data on the environmental performance of the world's largest companies. In 2023, over 23,000 companies were assessed, reflecting a significant increase of 140% over four years. CDP awards ratings ranging from D to A based on companies' efforts, progress, and transparency in reducing their environmental footprint.