2024 February 13 11:23

CMA CGM announces Overweight Surcharge for dry cargo from Asia to North Europe

CMA CGM, a leading shipping company, has issued an update regarding Overweight Surcharge (OWS).

Effective from March 1st, 2024, until further notice, the following surcharge will be applied: Originating from North East Asia, South East Asia, China, Hong Kong & Macau SAR, and destined for North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic, dry cargo shipments will incur a charge of USD 250 per 20' Dry container with a container gross weight equal to or over 20 tons.

This surcharge aims to streamline operations and maintain service quality amidst evolving industry demands.