2024 February 12 16:24

Euronav concludes acquisition of CMB.TECH

Euronav NV successfully concluded the acquisition of 100% of the shares in CMB.TECH NV from CMB NV, for a total purchase price of USD 1.150 billion in cash, according to the company's release.

Euronav and CMB.TECH together represent a group with around 150 ocean-going vessels in dry bulk, container shipping, chemical tankers, offshore wind and oil tankers. The group focuses on large marine and industrial applications on hydrogen or ammonia. They also offer hydrogen and ammonia fuel to customers, through own production or third-party producers. The company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices across Europe and Asia. Euronav is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the NYSE under the symbol EURN. Euronav plans to change the group's name to CMB.TECH. Euronav will remain the oil tanker shipping company within the group.