2024 February 9 10:41

CMA CGM to enhance its MEDCARIBE service

CMA CGM to enhance its MEDCARIBE service connecting the Mediterranean with the Caribbean & Northwestern South America, according to the company's release.



CMA CGM announced the following enhancements to its MEDCARIBE service:

- Addition of a ninth vessel to the MEDCARIBE fleet:

This additional vessel will provide a greater buffer to overcome operational contingencies (port congestion, bad weather and others). The vessel will be phased-in in Ecuador at the end of March.

- New Westbound call in Tanger:

A Westbound call in Tanger will be added to the rotation as from March 5th, 2024.

Rotation will then be as follows : Algeciras – Malta – Livorno – Genoa – Marseille – Barcelona – Valencia – Tanger Med – Fort de France – Pointe à Pitre – Caucedo – Kingston – Cartagena – Buenaventura – Paita – Posorja – Guayaquil – Moin – Cartagena.