2024 February 8 18:07

Molgas enters French LNG bunker market

Spain-based LNG company Molgas recently bunkered a bulk carrier with fossil LNG in the port of Honfleur, France, according to ENGINE.



The undisclosed amount of fossil LNG was delivered via trucks. The inaugural operation marked Molgas’ expansion into the French LNG bunkering market.

LNG can curb carbon dioxide emissions by about a quarter compared to conventional bunker fuels. But its methane emissions can be 36 times more potent as a greenhouse gas (GHG) compared to carbon dioxide over a century, according to a World Bank study.