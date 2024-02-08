2024 February 8 15:56

ABP unveils Masterplan for decarbonised growth at the Port of Newport

Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s leading and best-connected port operator, has announced its plans for the Port of Newport, according to the company's release.

Sustainability is at the core of ABP’s business, and with this latest vision, the company presents a route towards Newport becoming a clean-manufacturing and logistics growth cluster, which is ready for the next industrial age.

ABP’s plans centre around energy, and include a focus on harnessing wind and solar sources, which will ultimately be linked to hydrogen electrolysis and e-fuels manufacturing plants. These facilities, along with carbon capture and heat networks, will underpin next-generation manufacturing and logistics, attracting a new cluster of businesses looking to future-proof their operations. The development will also be connected to low-carbon rail and marine logistics.

While the plan includes innovations that aim to support business to future-proof and meet net zero targets, the classic port role will remain. ABP will also be investing in reconfigured access, new cargo-handling equipment, high-efficiency warehousing and ready-to-go development sites, and all with cutting-edge IT.