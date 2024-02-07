2024 February 7 11:50

Dorian LPG signs contract for an LPG/ammonia vessel

Dorian LPG is expanding in the ammonia transport market, its CEO, Yiannis Hatzipateras, announced during the recent presentation of the company’s financial results, which were the best in its history, according to Naftemporiki. The NYSE-listed shipping company has placed an order for a new VLGC/AC, he said adding that “we believe in the long-term fundamentals of the gas market and in the possibilities of ammonia transport.”

The company has signed a contract for an LPG/ammonia vessel scheduled for delivery in the third quarter of 2026.

Hatzipateras referred particularly to the company’s seamen. “With the geopolitical environment remaining very challenging, as highlighted by recent hostilities in the Red Sea, we pay special attention to the safety of our seamen.”

The capitalization of Dorian LPG, specializing in Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGC), exceeded 2 billion US dollars in the previous year. The company also announced the distribution of a new dividend, the tenth in a row, reaching a total of 463 million US dollars.

For the last quarter of 2023, the company’s net profits reached 100 million euros or 2.47 euro per share, compared to 51.3 million euros a year earlier.