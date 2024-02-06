2024 February 6 12:42

Maqta Gateway acquires majority stake in Dubai Technologies

Maqta Gateway, its digital arm and enabler of cutting-edge trade digitalisation solutions, has acquired a 60 per cent equity stake in Dubai Technologies, a trade and transportation solutions’ developer headquartered in Dubai, according to AD Ports Group's release.

The total purchase consideration for the 60 per cent shareholding amounts to AED 28 million. The company’s FY2023 financial performance recorded revenues of AED 70.5 million and EBITDA of AED 8.4 million.

The company has developed an intelligent ports’ operations management platform - Minato, four transportation platforms, and nine white-label solutions that are custom-built for regional digitally focused government bodies. All solutions are built in-house by the company’s 300+ team members working collaboratively across the UAE and India.

Minato is currently utilised by international port operators and includes the highly coveted advanced digital twin technology for ports.

The company’s transportation platform comprises of fleet management, passenger transportation, smart driving analytics, and waste transportation management, which can be leveraged by the Group to enhance logistics’ efficiencies in hinterland and industrial zones’ operations.