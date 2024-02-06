2024 February 6 09:51

CMA CGM shifts operations from Red Sea to Cape of Good Hope route

Effective February 1st, 2024, CMA CGM has announced a temporary adjustment to its services, redirecting all shipments originally scheduled through the Red Sea passage to instead traverse the Cape of Good Hope route. This change will remain in effect until further notice. The move followed a failed missile strike by the Houthi on the 8,600 TEU vessel Koi on 1 February.

CMA CGM is a French shipping and logistics company founded in 1978 by Jacques Saadé. It is the third largest container shipping company in the world, with a presence in 160 countries through 400 offices, 750 warehouses, 155,000 employees and a wide fleet of 593 vessels.