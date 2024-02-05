2024 February 5 15:57

Ulsan Port announces a world first sustainable fuel supply to a very large container ship ANE MAERSK

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries (Minister Kang Do-Hyung) and Ulsan Port Authority (President Kim Jae-gyun) announced a world first with the successful completion of ship-to-ship (STS) green methanol supply to a very large container ship ANE MAERSK (16k) at Ulsan Port, South Korea, according to The Xinde Marine News.



The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries established the relevant institutional foundation, including the ‘Guidelines for Approval of Self-Safety Management Plan for Methanol Supply’, and accumulated know-how through two methanol supply demonstrations with Ulsan Port Authority in July and November last year. In addition, as competition among global ports for the methanol fuel market is intensifying, the success of this demonstration is significant.



The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and Ulsan Port Authority will continue to upgrade related systems, such as establishing standard operating procedures for the supply of methanol, and will also continue to work with the private sector to secure the economics of sustainable marine fuel supply.





