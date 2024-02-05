2024 February 5 11:37

AD Ports extends partnership for bulk and general cargo terminal at Karachi Port

AD Ports Group, a global leader in trade, logistics, and industry, today announced the signing of a new concession agreement for Bulk and General Cargo operations with Karachi Port Trust (KPT), the Pakistani federal government agency that oversees the operations of the Port of Karachi, according to the company's release.

Under the terms of the 25-year concession agreement, Karachi Gateway Terminal Multipurpose Limited (KGTML), a Joint Venture between AD Ports Group, as a majority shareholder, and Kaheel Terminals, a UAE-based company, will develop, operate and manage the Bulk and General Cargo terminal berths 11-17 at Karachi Port’s East Wharf, further enhancing Karachi’s position as a key player in the maritime industry.

This agreement builds upon the concession agreement secured by AD Ports Group to develop, operate and manage Karachi Gateway Terminal Limited (KGTL) container terminal berths 6-10 at Karachi Port’s East Wharf in June 2023.

In addition to the 800 meters quay for the container terminal, this new concession grants the Joint Venture 1,500 meters of additional quay wall for general cargo and bulk operations adjacent to the container terminal and thus gives full operational control of Karachi Port’s East Wharf.

General cargo operations will primarily handle steel, paper and clinker, while the clean bulk terminal will focus on grains and fertilisers.

The Joint Venture plans to invest approximately USD 75 million in the first two years, including upfront fees, prepayments and investments in superstructure and equipment, followed by further investment of USD 100 million within 5 years which will be used to increase efficiency and capacity by 75%, enabling the terminal to handle up to 14 million tonnes per annum.

As part of the agreement, the Joint Venture will take over East Wharf’s existing operations, ensuring the transaction will be earnings accretive immediately upon completion.

The Bulk and General Cargo terminal, which has been handling around 8 million tons per annum historically, is expected to generate revenue of around USD 30 million and EBIDTA of around USD 10 million annually in the short term, with the terminal’s operations being dollarised, and grow in the medium term as upgrade and capacity investments materialise.