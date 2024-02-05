2024 February 5 10:41

WSC, BIMCO and ICS issue joint statement on joint international statement on Red Sea attacks

The World Shipping Council, the International Chamber of Shipping and BIMCO expressed their thanks to the 12 nations that have jointly condemned the ongoing illegal attacks on ships in the Red Sea and unlawful detention of vessels and crews there, according to WSC's release.

As the governments of the United States, Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom have all stated, these attacks are unacceptable, illegal and directly threaten the freedom of navigation.

The shipping associations call on all nations and international organisations to protect seafarers, international trade in the Red Sea.



The World Shipping Council is a non- profit trade association with offices in Brussels, London, Singapore and Washington, D.C.

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) is the principal international trade association for merchant shipowners and operators, representing all sectors and trades and over 80% of the world merchant fleet.

BIMCO is the world's largest international shipping association, with over 2,000 members in 130 countries, representing 62% of the world’s tonnage.