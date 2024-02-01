2024 February 1 18:07

Australia’s Woodside Energy halts $18 bln gas pipeline installation after rupture

Woodside Energy has suspended the installation of a crucial pipeline for its $18 billion Scarborough gas project following a significant rupture in the pipe, as reported on Tuesday by WAtoday.

The incident, which occurred off the Pilbara coast, involved the Castorone, a pipeline installation vessel owned by Saipem, losing control of the pipe. This prompted the evacuation of workers and resulted in damage to the pipeline. Safety concerns raised by unions led to regulatory investigations into the incident.

This marks the second serious safety incident involving the Castorone in the same month. Woodside and Saipem are accused by the Offshore Alliance union of compromising safety, prompting calls for a comprehensive review of Saipem's health and safety standards. The National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (NOPSEMA) is investigating both incidents.

Woodside downplayed the severity, emphasizing that there were no injuries and only "localized damage" to the pipeline, which would be repaired. The Castorone, a specialized pipelay vessel, experienced a malfunction in its dynamic positioning system, causing unexpected movement and endangering workers.

The incident raises concerns about safety standards in Australia's offshore oil and gas industry, prompting calls for thorough investigations and stricter regulations.

Woodside reported last week that the Scarborough project was 55% complete but faced delays due to consultations with Indigenous groups and legal challenges.