2024 January 31 17:26

Carnival Corporation reroutes Red Sea transits for 12 ships across seven brands

Given recent developments and in close consultation with global security experts and government authorities, Carnival Corporation has made the decision to reroute itineraries for 12 ships across seven brands, which were scheduled to transit the Red Sea through May 2024, according to the company's release. The Red Sea rerouting is expected to have an adjusted earnings per share impact of $0.07 to $0.08 for full year 2024, with the vast majority of the impact in the second quarter. The company has not seen an impact on booking trends due to the Red Sea situation and has no other Red Sea transits until November 2024.

In addition, Carnival Corporation announced the redemption of the outstanding $571 million, 9.875% second-priority senior secured notes due 2027, eliminating all of the remaining second lien debt outstanding. This redemption is consistent with December guidance, using its cash flow strength to reduce interest expense and leverage along its path to investment grade credit metrics.



