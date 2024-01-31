  The version for the print
    CMA CGM selects Beihai Shipbuilding for a pioneering methanol retrofit project

    CMA CGM has selected Beihai Shipbuilding for a pioneering methanol retrofit project, showcasing the shipyard's first venture into alternative fuel vessel retrofitting. The agreement involves the installation of methanol propulsion on a CMA CGM container ship.

    The move towards methanol as an alternative fuel aligns with the growing trend in the shipping industry, with many container lines opting for this eco-friendly option, albeit primarily in newbuild projects.

    CMA CGM and Beihai Shipbuilding initiated their collaborative efforts back in 2018, with a portfolio spanning over 40 vessel projects. The relationship deepened in 2021 when CMA CGM placed an order for ten 5,500 TEU container ships from Beihai Shipbuilding.

